U of M and UNIFOR reach tentative agreement

November 3, 2017 —

The University of Manitoba and UNIFOR have successfully reached a tentative agreement (the current collective agreement expired on March 24, 2017). UNIFOR represents approximately 550 caretakers, power engineers, tradespersons and dining services employees.

UNIFOR will take the tentative collective agreement to UNIFOR members for a ratification vote on November 16.

More information will be shared on UM Today once it becomes available.