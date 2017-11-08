UM Today UM Today University of Manitoba UM Today UM Today UM Today
UM Today
UM Today
News from
Human Resources
UM Today Network

U of M and UNIFOR reach tentative agreement

Ratification vote on November 16

November 3, 2017 — 

The University of Manitoba and UNIFOR have successfully reached a tentative agreement (the current collective agreement expired on March 24, 2017). UNIFOR represents approximately 550 caretakers, power engineers, tradespersons and dining services employees.

UNIFOR will take the tentative collective agreement to UNIFOR members for a ratification vote on November 16.

More information will be shared on UM Today once it becomes available.

HR Staff

, ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© University of Manitoba • Winnipeg, Manitoba • Canada • R3T 2N2

Emergency: 204-474-9341

Top