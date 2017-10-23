U of M alumnus becomes leader of Manitoba Liberal Party

October 23, 2017 —

In response to the Liberal Party of Manitoba’s election of its new leader, Dougald Lamont, Dr. David T. Barnard, President and Vice-Chancellor of the University of Manitoba, said:

“On behalf of the University of Manitoba community, I offer congratulations to newly elected Liberal Party of Manitoba leader, Dougald Lamont, an alumnus of the U of M (BA/94, MA/00). Engaged and dedicated political leaders are central to a healthy democracy, and I thank Lamont for his commitment to Manitoba’s success.”