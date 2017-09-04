Trending: For the week of September 4 – 10
September 4, 2017 —
Here’s what we’re talking about this week:
- Welcome students! A reminder that the University is closed on Monday, September 4th for Labour Day. Orientation 2017 is happening on Tuesday and Wednesday, while fall semester classes begin on Thursday. Need help navigating your new campus? Download our UofM mobile app and follow #umorientation for more great info!
- In addition to New Student Orientation (September 5 and 6), there’s Grad Student Orientation on the same days and Indigenous Orientation on September 12th. Make sure to check out the umorientation 2017 Storify page for all of this year’s highlights!
- Bisons football kicked off last week and the women’s soccer home opener is Friday, September 8. Follow along for the full season and cheer online using #gobisons.
- Homecoming is only a week away! We’re very excited to see our alumni back on campus. There are over 20 faculty and college events taking place throughout the week as well as three signature events where alumni and community members are invited to. Can’t make it? You can still participate by sending messages and greetings to @umanalumni, using the #umhomecoming hashtag.
