Trending: For the week of September 25 – October 1
September 25, 2017 —
Here’s what we’re talking about this week:
- Game Changer is Manitoba’s Idea Competition and this year it is open all Manitobans with up to $10k in prizes! Tune in on Tuesday, September 26th at noon, as the Phase 1 ‘Problem winners’ have been chosen and will be announced LIVE on our Facebook page.
- Have you checked out Front and Centre Fridays yet? Keep your eye out for the #FandCFridays hashtag, where we’ll be sharing great content from our two student ambassadors that are helping to share the Front and Centre Campaign impact on student success with fellow students.
- Go Bisons! Bring the whole family to an afternoon weekday game as Bison football takes the field this Friday, September 29th at 4:30pm. Check out the schedule and cheer on your home teams using #gobisons.
- October is Academic Integrity Month. Watch for the full schedule of events coming soon and follow #umintegrity for more.
- Did you know that the university offers self-declaration for Indigenous students? Check out #IDeclareIndigenous to find out why other students have chosen to self-declare and share their ancestry.
As always, join us and the rest of our community talking about the U of M by following #umanitoba on Twitter and Instagram.