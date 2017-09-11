Trending: For the week of September 11 – 17
September 11, 2017 —
Here’s what we’re talking about this week:
- Welcome back new and returning students to the Fall 2017 term! It’s Homecoming Week and we’re thrilled to welcome our alumni back to campus – especially as we celebrate #UM140. There are over 20 faculty and college events happening throughout the week as well as incredible community events like Indigenous Homecoming, the Taché Arts Complex Addition Grand Opening, Homecoming Football Game and the Brown & Gold Brunch. Can’t make it? Send messages and greetings to @umanalumni, using the #umhomecoming hashtag.
- Indigenous Orientation takes place on September 12th and all are welcome. As well as a Tipi Raising, Celebrations Stations and more – you can learn about the benefits to self-declaring. There will be #ideclareindigenous t-shirts for sale and you can share your reasons for self-declaring at our #ideclareindigenous photo booth.Follow along at #umindigenous on Twitter and Instagram and check out the umorientation 2017 Storify page for all of this year’s Orientation highlights!
- Rec Services are opening their doors on both campuses to everyone for FREE this week! Work out at the Active Living Centre, take a class, go for a swim…it’s all on us as part of #UMFreeWeek.
- Did you know that students get in free to ALL Bison home games? The 2017-2018 season is ramping up, so check out the schedule and cheer on your home teams! Follow along using #gobisons.
- Get to know your libraries on campus by taking part in the UM Libraries Scavenger Hunt challenge from September 11th – 15th on social media. Tag your photos #umlibraryscavengerhunt on your favourite social media channel for a chance to win a Starbucks gift card.
- Game Changer is Manitoba’s Idea Competition and this year it is open all Manitobans. You could win up to $10k for your ideas! The Phase 1 ‘Problem Submission’ deadline is September 20th and the winners will be announced September 26th via Facebook LIVE.
As always, join us and the rest of our community talking about the U of M by following #umanitoba on Twitter and Instagram.