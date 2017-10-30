Trending: For the week of October 30 – November 5
October 30, 2017 —
Here’s what we’re talking about this week:
- Happy Halloween everyone! In the spirit of the spooky holiday, check out these monster and vampire creature features we’ve recently shared on UM Today.
- The deadline for the Game Changer Manitoba competition is fast approaching. Enter your team by Wednesday, November 1st for your chance to take over $10k in prizes! This video offers helpful tips for navigating the competition and you can also check out #GameChangerMB.
- Your Manitoba Bisons are in full swing for the 2017/2018 season. Get game schedules here and follow all the action with #GoBisons!
- Have you checked out Front and Centre Fridays yet? Keep your eye out for the #FandCFridays hashtag, where we’ll be sharing great content from our two student ambassadors that are helping to share the Front and Centre Campaign impact on student success with fellow students.
- Don’t miss a single UofM Student Instagram takeover…we’re featuring cool student experiences, stories and behind the scenes looks at campus live at #umtakeover.
As always, join us and the rest of our community talking about the U of M by following #umanitoba on Twitter and Instagram.