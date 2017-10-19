Trending: For the week of October 23 – 29
October 23, 2017 —
Here’s what we’re talking about this week:
- It was another wonderful Fall Convocation! Take a look back at all your #umanitoba2017-tagged photos here.
- October is Academic Integrity Month. View the full schedule of events and follow #umintegrity for more.
- October is also Cyber Security Month on campus. Read about helpful tips and find more resources here and here.
- Game Changer is Manitoba’s Idea Competition and this year it is open all Manitobans with up to $10k in prizes! The Phase 1 winning problems have been announced and now it’s time to put your team together and solve them for Phase 2. This video offers helpful tips for navigating the competition and you can also check out #GameChangerMB.
- Your Manitoba Bisons are in full swing for the 2017/2018 season. Get game schedules here and follow all the action with #GoBisons!
- Have you checked out Front and Centre Fridays yet? Keep your eye out for the #FandCFridays hashtag, where we’ll be sharing great content from our two student ambassadors that are helping to share the Front and Centre Campaign impact on student success with fellow students.
