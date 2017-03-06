Trending: For the week of March 6 – 12
March 6, 2017 —
Welcome to ‘Trending’, where each week we share a few things to watch for on social media.
Here’s what we’re talking about this week:
- What a week! In case you missed it, we had a HUGE celebration last week to celebrate our 140th anniversary. You can check out our photo gallery of the day, our Facebook photobooth gallery and and a compilation of your #UM140-tagged posts! We loved seeing how you enjoyed the day, like @rebekakarba did in this shot.
- The 3MT final event is happening this Wednesday, March 8th at the Robert Schultz Theatre. Check out our Instagram feed to meet all 12 finalists.
- The University of Manitoba Distinguished Alumni Awards are set for May 2nd and the recipients will be announced this week. Watch for details at #UMDAA2017.
- Our next Visionary Conversations event is set for Thursday, March 9th. Join the conversation with #umvisionary.
As always, join us and the rest of our community talking about the U of M by following #umanitoba on Twitter and Instagram.