Trending: For the week of March 20 – 26
March 20, 2017 —
Welcome to ‘Trending’, where each week we share a few things to watch for on social media.
Here’s what we’re talking about this week:
- We love seeing all of your pics of campus, thanks for tagging us! This adorable #umanitoba-tagged shot on Instagram is a sure sign that spring is just around the corner.
- March 20th to 24th is Indigenous Awareness Week on campus. Check out the full line-up of events and follow #umindigenous.
- There’s till time to enter the March Student Instagram Photo Contest! Show us your #umspringsigns.
- Set your calendars for another Long Night Against Procrastination on Thursday, March 30th. Follow along at #LNAP.
- Have you met our 2017 Distinguished Alumni Award recipients? Read about them here, get tickets to the May 2nd event here and check out #UMDAA2017 for more.
