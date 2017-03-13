Trending: For the week of March 13 – 19
March 13, 2017 —
- We’ve had some incredible takeovers this week on our @umstudent Instagram account, like Taylor Morriseau’s view from Parliament Hill as part of the historic Daughters of the Vote. Follow along with all the takeovers at #umtakover.
- The Student Instagram account is also running another fun photo contest for March. Check out the details here.
- This week (March 13th to the 17th), Asper School students are once again taking part in 5 Days for the Homeless to raise funds and awareness for homeless youth. Follow them on Twitter at @5D4H_wpg and show your support.
- Save the date: March 20th to the 24th is Indigenous Awareness Week on campus.
- Have you met our 2017 Distinguished Alumni Award recipients? Read about them here, get tickets to the May 2nd event here and check out #UMDAA2017 for more.
As always, join us and the rest of our community talking about the U of M by following #umanitoba on Twitter and Instagram.