Trending: For the week of June 5 – 11
June 5, 2017 —
Welcome to ‘Trending’, where each week we share a few things to watch for on social media.
Here’s what we’re talking about this week:
- Campus is looking extra lovely thanks to last week’s Campus Beautification Day and this #umanitoba-tagged Instagram photos captures it beautifully.
- This is the final week to enter the current Student Instagram photo contest. Deadline is June 9th, details here.
- Spring Convocation is this week! From June 6th – 8th, we will honour the majority of spring grads. Check out #umanitoba2017 on Instagram and Twitter and see all of your amazing comments and photos together here.
- It’s Commuter Challenge week from June 4th to 10th. Sign up here for a chance to win great prizes and follow #commuterchallengemb!
- Have you received your acceptance letter from the UofM? Did you check out Head Start 2017 over the weekend? We want to see! Tag us with #welcometoumanitoba and you could be featured and win fantastic prizes!
- Did you know we are celebrating 140 years as a University and 150 years as a country? Learn more at #UM140 and #Canada150.
As always, join us and the rest of our community talking about the U of M by following #umanitoba on Twitter and Instagram.