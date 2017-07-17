UM Today UM Today University of Manitoba UM Today UM Today UM Today
UM Today
UM Today
Buller building with rough limestone cladding under the evening golden hour light.

Buller building with rough limestone cladding under the evening golden hour light by @kinganongphouth

Trending: For the week of July 17 – 23

July 17, 2017 — 

Here’s what we’re talking about this week:

As always, join us and the rest of our community talking about the U of M by following #umanitoba on Twitter and Instagram

UM Today staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© University of Manitoba • Winnipeg, Manitoba • Canada • R3T 2N2

Emergency: 204-474-9341

Top