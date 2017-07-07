Trending: For the week of July 10 – 16

July 10, 2017 —

Here’s what we’re talking about this week:

Summer is in full swing, which means it’s also summer student takeover season! Follow UMStudent on Instagram for a first hand look at what some of our students are up to throughout July and August.

It’s also football season, which means Event Day Parking for Blue Bomber games. Find the full summer schedule and parking restrictions here.

We are so proud to be both an event venue and host to the Athlete’s Village for the 2017 Canada Summer Games July 28th to August 13th. Visit our Canada Games online hub on UM Today for info on campus closures and restrictions, stories from our alumni, staff and students who’ve taken part in past games and more. Check out the official hashtag #JCG2017 as we count down to July 28th!

