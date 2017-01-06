Trending: For the week of January 9 – 15
January 9, 2017 —
Welcome to ‘Trending’, where each week we share a few things to watch for on social media.
Here’s what we’re talking about this week:
- We’re back in the swing of things for January. Check out the latest GOSA Gallery show, featured in this week’s #umanitoba-tagged Instagram pick of the week!
- New year…new photo contest! Check out the UofM Student Instagram account to find out more and you could win…just for being your creative self.
- It’s FREE WEEK at Recreation Services, so no more excuses on trying out that yoga class, taking a shot at the climbing wall or a lunchtime dip in the pool. Check out #umfreeweek for more.
- We’ve got two BIG chances to show off your knowledge and win great prizes! Wednesday marks the deadline to enter your student team in Game Changer. Applications are also open for this year’s 3MT® competition for grad students.
- It’s a big week for our UofM Bisons…there’s plenty of games on the schedule. Find them all here and cheer them on with #gobisons!
As always, join us and the rest of our community talking about the U of M by following #umanitoba on Twitter and Instagram.