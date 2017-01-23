Trending: For the week of January 23 – 29

January 23, 2017 —

How beautiful is that pink sky over the Admin building? It was beyond easy to pick our favourite Instagram photo of the week.

January 25th marks Bell Let’s Talk day and our UofM Bisons have joined forces with the program to help end the stigma around mental health. Join the conversation with #BellLetsTalk.

January 9th – February 10th is Career Month and there are many workshops and events to jump start your future. Find out more at #umcareer.

The latest Black Hole Theatre production ‘Translations’ runs until January 28th. Follow them on Facebook or Instagram to go behind the scenes.

There’s still time to enter UofM Student Instagram January Photo Contest! Deadline is January 31st.

Today (January 23rd) is the deadline to apply for this year’s 3MT® competition for grad students – so don’t delay!

As always, join us and the rest of our community talking about the U of M by following #umanitoba on Twitter and Instagram.