Trending: For the week of January 23 – 29

January 23, 2017 —
- How beautiful is that pink sky over the Admin building? It was beyond easy to pick our favourite Instagram photo of the week.
- January 25th marks Bell Let’s Talk day and our UofM Bisons have joined forces with the program to help end the stigma around mental health. Join the conversation with #BellLetsTalk.
- January 9th – February 10th is Career Month and there are many workshops and events to jump start your future. Find out more at #umcareer.
- The latest Black Hole Theatre production ‘Translations’ runs until January 28th. Follow them on Facebook or Instagram to go behind the scenes.
- There’s still time to enter UofM Student Instagram January Photo Contest! Deadline is January 31st.
- Today (January 23rd) is the deadline to apply for this year’s 3MT® competition for grad students – so don’t delay!
