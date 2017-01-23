UM Today UM Today University of Manitoba UM Today
It was a stunner of a week on campus, as captured by @x.yanming on Instagram

Trending: For the week of January 23 – 29

January 23, 2017 — 

Welcome to ‘Trending’, where each week we share a few things to watch for on social media.

Here’s what we’re talking about this week:

  • How beautiful is that pink sky over the Admin building? It was beyond easy to pick our favourite Instagram photo of the week.
  • January 25th marks Bell Let’s Talk day and our UofM Bisons have joined forces with the program to help end the stigma around mental health. Join the conversation with #BellLetsTalk.
  • January 9th – February 10th is Career Month and there are many workshops and events to jump start your future. Find out more at #umcareer.
  • The latest Black Hole Theatre production ‘Translations’ runs until January 28th.  Follow them on Facebook or Instagram to go behind the scenes.
  • There’s still time to enter UofM Student Instagram January Photo Contest! Deadline is January 31st.
  • Today (January 23rd) is the deadline to apply for this year’s 3MT® competition for grad students – so don’t delay!

As always, join us and the rest of our community talking about the U of M by following #umanitoba on Twitter and Instagram.

