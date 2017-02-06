Trending: For the week of February 6 – 12
February 6, 2017 —
Welcome to ‘Trending’, where each week we share a few things to watch for on social media.
Here’s what we’re talking about this week:
- Have you heard? We’re turning 140 this year!! Join us for the community celebration on February 28th and follow #UM140 for more.
- A great shot of our campus flags flying proudly for the latest #umanitoba Instagram shot of the week.
- February 6th to 10th is International Week on campus and this year’s theme is food security. Check out the schedule of events and watch for more at #uminternational.
- This Friday, February 10th is Winter Bike to Work Day. Get winter biking tips from the Office of Sustainability and follow the day at#winterbiketoworkday and #WBTWD.
- There are some great student takeovers this week over on our UofM Student Instagram channel – from the Converge 2017 Conference in Ottawa to exploring International Week on campus to behind the scenes with our Bison men’s hockey team.
- There’s always an exciting UofM Bisons event happening on campus. Cheer them on using #gobisons!
As always, join us and the rest of our community talking about the U of M by following #umanitoba on Twitter and Instagram.