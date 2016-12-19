Trending: For the week of December 19 – 25
December 19, 2016 —
Welcome to ‘Trending’, where each week we share a few things to watch for on social media.
Here’s what we’re talking about this week:
- The snow-filled campus photos continue to pop up on Instagram as we head into the holiday season! We were drawn to the stark beauty of this one. Thanks – as always – for tagging us!
- It’s the final week to enter the UofM Student Instagram account photo contest. Simply tag your photos #umwintercampus and you could win!
- Are you dreaming of a ‘green’ Christmas? Check out these sustainable holiday tips!
- There’s some great contests and programs coming from the International Centre. Show off your photography skills, volunteer to help with language-building, enhance your cultural awareness or apply to lend a hand to communities abroad. Check out #uminternational for more.
- The holidays are a great time to work on your competition and award applications! Check out 3MT® and Game Changer for your chance to show off your research skills and win great prizes. The Undergrad Research Awards give you a chance to be mentored by a prof and take your work to the next level.
