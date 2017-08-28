Trending: For the week of August 28 – September 3
August 28, 2017 —
Here’s what we’re talking about this week:
- Wow! It’s practically September. We’re seeing new and returning students starting to get a jump on things, paying tuition, buying books and getting their student ID cards. If you haven’t already, new students should register for Orientation 2017 to ensure the best possible start to the year. You can also download our UofM mobile app and follow #umorientation for more great info! Make sure to check out the umorientation 2017 Storify page to see this year’s highlights too!
- In addition to New Student Orientation (September 5 and 6), there are also a number of other Orientation events for specific programs. Bannatyne Orientation starts today and goes until September 1. International Student Orientation is on August 29 and 30 and Graduate Student Orientation runs September 5 and 6. Make sure to attend these to start your programs off right. Wherever you are, share your experience using #umorientation on Twitter and Instagram.
- Living in residence this fall? Follow #UMWelcomeHome on Instagram for the countdown to move-in day!
- The Bisons will quickly ramp up their competitive seasons. Catch them in action at the football and women’s soccer home openers: Friday, September 1 and Friday, September 8. Follow along and cheer online using #gobisons.
- Homecoming is only two weeks away! We’re very excited to see our alumni back on campus. There are over 20 faculty and college events taking place throughout the week as well as three signature events where alumni and community members are invited to. Can’t make it? You can still participate by sending messages and greetings to @umanalumni, using the #umhomecoming hashtag.
As always, join us and the rest of our community talking about the U of M by following #umanitoba on Twitter and Instagram.