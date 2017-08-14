UM Today UM Today University of Manitoba UM Today UM Today UM Today
UM Today
UM Today
The closing ceremonies at Investor's Group Field finishes off two fantastic weeks of the 2017 Canada Summer Games, captured on Instagram by @kinganongphouth

The closing ceremonies at Investor's Group Field finishes off two fantastic weeks of the 2017 Canada Summer Games, captured on Instagram by @kinganongphouth

Trending: For the week of August 14 – 20

August 14, 2017 — 

Here’s what we’re talking about this week:

As always, join us and the rest of our community talking about the U of M by following #umanitoba on Twitter and Instagram.

Lenore Hume

, , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© University of Manitoba • Winnipeg, Manitoba • Canada • R3T 2N2

Emergency: 204-474-9341

Top