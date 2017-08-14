Trending: For the week of August 14 – 20
August 14, 2017 —
Here’s what we’re talking about this week:
- The 2017 Canada Summer Games has come to a close and we’ve loved every minute of hosting athletes, coaches, mission staff, volunteers and visitors to our campus. Visit our Canada Games online hub on UM Today to catch up on any Games-related stories from our UofM community.
- Thank you for tagging #umanitoba on your campus shots during the Games, like this fantastic view of the closing ceremonies by @kinganongphouth. So great to see the Games through your eyes!
- We’re mid August and like it or not – it’s time to start thinking about back to school! New students should register for Orientation 2017 to ensure the best possible start to the year. You can also download our UofM mobile app and follow #umorientation for more great info!
- Living in residence this fall? Follow #UMWelcomeHome on Instagram for the countdown to move-in day!
