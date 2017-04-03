Trending: For the week of April 3 – 9
April 3, 2017 —
Welcome to ‘Trending’, where each week we share a few things to watch for on social media.
Here’s what we’re talking about this week:
- The March Student Instagram Photo Challenge just wrapped, so watch for the lucky winner to be announced shortly. We saw so many incredible submissions, like this one shown above!
- It’s Careers in Aging Week from April 3rd to the 7th, featuring info sessions and a student/researcher networking event. Get the schedule of events and follow #CIAW.
- The 2017 Distinguished Alumni Award recipients have been announced. Get tickets to the May 2nd event here and check out #UMDAA2017 for more.
- Did you know we are celebrating 140 years as a University and 150 years as a country? Learn more at #UM140 and #Canada150.
As always, join us and the rest of our community talking about the U of M by following #umanitoba on Twitter and Instagram.