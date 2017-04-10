Trending: For the week of April 10 – 16
April 10, 2017 —
Welcome to ‘Trending’, where each week we share a few things to watch for on social media.
Here’s what we’re talking about this week:
- New month – new photo challenge! The UofM Student Instagram account is looking for your beautiful campus scenery shots throughout the month of April…tag #umviews for a chance to win!
- Wednesday, April 12th is International Day of Pink, to fight bullying, homophobia and transphobia. Support this great causing by wearing pink and joining the movement on social at #dayofpink.
- The 2017 Distinguished Alumni Award recipients have been announced. Check out #UMDAA2017 for more.
- Save the date: spring convocation celebrations kick off in May with the 24th annual Traditional Graduation Pow Wow on May 6th. Follow #umgradpowwow and #umindigenous.
- Bring the whole family to campus on May 13th for Science Rendezvous. This science and engineering carnival has something for kids (and grown-ups) of all ages! Follow #SR2017.
- Did you know we are celebrating 140 years as a University and 150 years as a country? Learn more at #UM140 and #Canada150.
As always, join us and the rest of our community talking about the U of M by following #umanitoba on Twitter and Instagram.