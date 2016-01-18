UM Today UM Today University of Manitoba UM Today
Trending: 2016 Instagram Favourites

December 22, 2016 — 

If there’s one place we could always count on to paint a pretty picture of this place we call campus – it was Instagram. We loved seeing the UofM through your eyes and we really loved sharing our perspective. We searched through the archives and pulled out 12 of our favourite @umanitoba Instagram photos of the year. Enjoy!

Many thanks to whoever brought this little bit of joy to #BlueMonday #umanitoba

Have a wonderful weekend everyone! Hope to see you all at #pridewpg this weekend!! #umanitoba #tgif

New day! #umanitoba #summercampus #louisriel

Gates are open and Dancin’ Gabe already has his cheer on! #umhomecoming #gobisons

Thank you to the kind soul who made sure Dr. Chown was toasty warm today. 💂🏻❄️ #umanitoba #wintercampus

Follow us on Instagram for another great year of photos!

UM Today staff

