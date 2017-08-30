UM Today UM Today University of Manitoba UM Today UM Today UM Today
UM Today
UM Today

Tree being removed

August 30, 2017 — 

One of the University of Manitoba’s Elm trees located on the east side of EITC-1 (Engineering 1) has developed Dutch Elm Disease (DED).

Physical Plant – Operations & Maintanence will begin the removal of the tree August 31 at 7:00am. It should be fully removed by the end of the day.

For any questions, please contact lyle [dot] morin [at] umanitoba [dot] ca.

PHYSICAL PLANT - OPERATIONS & MAINTANENCE

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© University of Manitoba • Winnipeg, Manitoba • Canada • R3T 2N2

Emergency: 204-474-9341

Top