Transportation Hub launches

November 1, 2017 —

Parking Services and the Office of Sustainability have teamed up to create a one-stop-shop for all things transportation at the university.

If you are new to the U of M or looking to explore your transportation options to campus, visit our new University of Manitoba resource at umanitoba.ca/transportation.

Visit the site to access information on busing, biking, walking and carpooling to campus, as well as where to park on campus.

On the Transportation Hub site, you will find links to:

Find out where to park on campus, including casual and Event Day parking

Apply for a new bike locker on Fort Garry campus

Find Transit Park & Ride sites

Find a carpool partner

Register multiple licenses on your parking pass

And much more!

Start exploring your options today: umanitoba.ca/transportation.