Transportation Hub launches
November 1, 2017 —
Parking Services and the Office of Sustainability have teamed up to create a one-stop-shop for all things transportation at the university.
If you are new to the U of M or looking to explore your transportation options to campus, visit our new University of Manitoba resource at umanitoba.ca/transportation.
Visit the site to access information on busing, biking, walking and carpooling to campus, as well as where to park on campus.
On the Transportation Hub site, you will find links to:
- Find out where to park on campus, including casual and Event Day parking
- Apply for a new bike locker on Fort Garry campus
- Find Transit Park & Ride sites
- Find a carpool partner
- Register multiple licenses on your parking pass
- And much more!
Start exploring your options today: umanitoba.ca/transportation.