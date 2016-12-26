Top stories of 2016

December 26, 2016 —

Another incredible year comes to a close at the University of Manitoba and we would like to share some of our top stories from 2016.

These stories highlight the success of our students, showcase the global impact of our faculty, alumni and researchers, and mark historic institutional achievements.

Student support propels campaign past $400M

Hundreds of University of Manitoba students helped celebrate at Investors Group Field a commitment of $15.9 million to the Front and Centre campaign. Read more.

Gord Downie and U of M partner on unique Reconciliation project

The Tragically Hip frontman Gord Downie and the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation at the University of Manitoba announced a unique partnership. Mr. Downie pledged to donate proceeds from his multimedia project, Secret Path, to support the important work of the NCTR in honouring the stories of Residential School Survivors. Read more.

$30M for Rady Faculty of Health Sciences

The University of Manitoba received the largest gift in its history on May 12, Manitoba Day. Ernest and Evelyn Rady, through the Rady Family Foundation, committed an unprecedented $30 million to support the Faculty of Health Sciences, now known as the Rady Faculty of Health Sciences. Read more.

Celebration of Excellence wows sold out crowd

From inspiring stories of helping those in need to well-deserved kudos for innovators who improve our lives, the 2016 Distinguished Alumni Awards Celebration of Excellence highlighted amazing alumni who have taken their places as leaders in our community. Read more.

Richardson Foundation spurs transformation with $10M gift

Hartley Richardson, president of the Richardson Foundation, announced a $10-million gift to support classroom and laboratory upgrades across our campuses. From modernizing classrooms in the Tier Building to outfitting the Respiratory Therapy Laboratory with cutting-edge equipment, the impact of this gift will be felt by thousands of students, faculty and researchers. Read more.

Curtain rises on John J. Conklin Theatre

National award-winning playwright and alumnus Ian Ross created a new play that kicked off the grand opening of the John J. Conklin Theatre. “Now we have a world-class stage,” said Ross, about the new space within the renovated Taché Hall. Read more.

Indigenous scarves approved to wear at convocation

Dené Beaudry talks proudly about the purple scarf he received when he graduated from the U of M. In fact, he was one of the people who came up with the idea to give every Indigenous graduate a scarf at the U of M’s Graduation Pow Wow. Read more.

BEE HOUSE LAB competition wins prestigious sustainability award

BEE / HOUSE / LAB, an international bee house design competition launched by the University of Manitoba this year, won a high honour. The Association for the Advancement of Sustainability in Higher Education announced U of M as the recipient of the Campus Sustainability Achievement Award for outstanding achievement and progress toward sustainability. Read more.

NCTR at U of M to receive $10 million from federal government

On the anniversary of the release of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s final report, the federal government took an important step forward with an announcement about the creation of a National Reconciliation Council and $10 million in financial support for the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation (NCTR) at the University of Manitoba. Read more.

U of M Rady Faculty welcomes Syrian refugee family

A mother, father and four sons from Syria landed in Winnipeg, ready to start new lives as Canadians after months of living in a refugee camp in Turkey. The refugee family is being sponsored by faculty, staff and students of the University of Manitoba’s Rady Faculty of Health Sciences. Read more here and via CBC’s report.

UMSU gift and LGBTTQI* event create special memories at Homecoming

From Bison football’s thrilling victory to the Chancellor’s Tea that celebrated the golden anniversaries of our alumni, there was a lot to enjoy at Homecoming this year. Read more.

History made as Bison defensive lineman selected in NFL draft

Bison defensive lineman David Onyemata made history as the first Manitoba Bisons football player selected in the NFL draft, as he was selected by New Orleans Saints in the 4th round (120th overall pick) in the 2016 NFL Draft. Read more.

U of M and UMFA reach agreement

The University negotiating team expressed gratitude for the assistance provided by the conciliation officer appointed by the Province of Manitoba, who was instrumental in bringing the parties together. Read more.