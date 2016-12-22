Top research stories of 2016

During your holiday break you probably met with a lot of family and friends and you were probably asked many questions about your studies and what exactly you plan to do after graduation. Career Month is your opportunity to start finding some of the answers to those questions. Take part in the many events on campus that will help you learn more about your future career or gain new ideas to start exploring. There are over 20 different events happening on campus during Career Month, from employer recruitment and information sessions to career exploration sessions.