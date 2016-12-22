UM Today UM Today University of Manitoba UM Today
UM Today
UM Today
nasa-binary-black-hole-markarian-231

MARKARIAN 231, A BINARY BLACK HOLE FOUND IN THE CENTER OF THE NEAREST QUASAR HOST GALAXY TO EARTH, IS SEEN IN A NASA ILLUSTRATION. RESEARCHERS, including a U of M alumnus, DETECTED GRAVITATIONAL WAVES COMING FROM TWO BLACK HOLES THAT ORBITED ONE ANOTHER, SPIRALLED INWARD AND SMASHED TOGETHER. (NASA/REUTERS)

Top research stories of 2016

December 22, 2016 — 

Fueled by innate curiosity and the determination to pursue innovation, University of Manitoba researchers decipher the inner workings of our natural environment on all scales, from identifying the biological and chemical workings of life to imaging the outer reaches of our universe. For their great work our researchers receive national and global recognition, and it was hard to choose just 15 stories to tell, which is why you can also find some research stories sprinkled throughout the other year-in-review lists we’re posting on UM Today.

Research snapshot, 2016

Longer reads to tuck into

 

 

Research at the University of Manitoba is partially supported by funding from the Government of Canada Research Support Fund.

 

, , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© University of Manitoba • Winnipeg, Manitoba • Canada • R3T 2N2

Emergency: 204-474-9341

Top