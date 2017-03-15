Top prize in sight for Bison

March 15, 2017 —

The University of Manitoba Bison men’s volleyball team is heading to Edmonton this weekend for the U SPORTS Men’s Volleyball Championship.

The second-ranked Bisons take on the fourth-ranked Alberta Golden Bears in their first game on March 17 at 7:30 p.m. All matches will be streamed live throughout the weekend.

This is the first time the Bisons have qualified for the U SPORTS championship since the 2011-12 season. The last time the herd won the national title was in the 2002-03 season.

The trip to Edmonton comes on the heels of the Canada West Final Four Championship. Almost 5,000 fans flocked to Investors Group Athletic Centre last weekend and were treated to a spectacular display of playoff volleyball, ending with a final between first-ranked Trinity Western University and the second-ranked Bisons. It took five sets, but Trinity Western edged the Bisons in the 3-2 battle, setting the plot for a potential rematch on the national stage.

Bison playoff pride

On the hardcourt:

After winning the Canada West silver medal, the Bison men’s basketball team returned to the national championships for the first time in over 20 years.

While the team fell short of advancing to play for a title, their journey will act as a foundation for the future says head coach, Kirby Schepp. “It was not the result we had hoped for but I consider my self very fortunate to have coached this group of special young men. We played much better today. I am proud of the way competed and played great efficient team ball. These guys have paved a path for future teams now and I can’t thank them enough for that.”

On the track, but in the field:

The University of Manitoba was represented by 20 athletes at the U SPORTS Championship in Edmonton. High jumping star Alhaji Mansaray brought home a gold medal in the event (2.10m), while rookie Rebekah Eckhart leaped 12.32m in the triple jump, also winning a gold.

In the pool:

Bison swimmer Kelsey Wog continued her all star rookie season earning a gold (100m breaststroke), silver (and two bronze medals (200m breaststroke, at the U SPORTS championship Feb. 23-25.