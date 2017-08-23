Top five reasons to attend New Student Orientation

August 23, 2017 —

It’s the start of a new academic year and for incoming students, the first big event is New Student Orientation. The two-day event, designed to welcome new students to campus and prepare them for the next step in their academic careers, takes place on September 5 and 6 on the Fort Garry campus.

If you’re a new student, here are the top five reasons you should register to attend:

1. Get the information you need to succeed academically

New Student Orientation offers lots of information to help you get your bearings. From faculty sessions to a panel discussion on student rights and responsibilities, all the important topics are covered. And if they’re not, see reason #2!

2. Connect with faculty and fellow students

If you have questions about university life, this is a great time to ask them. Faculty and current students will be on hand to provide answers and tips. It’s also an opportunity to meet other new students who are sharing the same experience.

3. Become familiar with campus

The U of M campus is big and can be overwhelming. At New Student Orientation you’ll visit some of the lecture halls and public spaces on campus. You can also take advantage of a campus tour and explore your new home away from home.

4. Learn how to access services, supports and opportunities

As part of the day, you’ll visit the All About U Expo on the Curry Place Pedway to learn about opportunities to get involved in Service Learning programs, mentorship programs, student volunteering programs and many others.

5. New Student Orientation is fun

It’s one of the most exciting times of year on campus! You’ll have a chance to hear great speakers; take part in games and activities, enjoy free popcorn and cotton candy and check out everything that our campus has to offer. Don’t miss this chance to see all that’s ahead of you at the U of M.

“We are really excited to welcome all our new students to the University of Manitoba community,” said Ali Wood-Warren, first-year advising services coordinator. “It is such an exciting time of year and the energy on campus is incredible. Attending Orientation is the best way for students to start their academic careers on the right foot, have some fun and make some new friends.”

Make sure you register for Orientation before August 28 to receive all of the information you need. Emails will be sent between August 29 and September 1 with the details of your Orientation day and where to go once you arrive on campus.

There are also a number of things that you can do before attending Orientation to get ready for the year ahead. You can activate your U of M email account, get your U of M photo I.D. card and pay your tuition (due by September 13, 2017) all before classes begin. You can also attend a University Prep workshop offered by the Academic Learning Centre. If you’re uncertain of what to do now, visit the Student Guide or New Student Orientation web page for details.

“We really want students to feel like they belong here, that this isn’t just where they go to class, but that this is their campus now and they are an important part of what goes on here,” said Wood-Warren.

For more information visit umanitoba.ca/orientation. Be sure to join the conversation at @umanitoba, @um_student and facebook.com/UM.Student. You can also use our hashtag, #umorientation.