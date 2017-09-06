Top 5 reasons to be a mentor

September 6, 2017 —

Being part of the New Student Peer Mentorship program as a mentor is a great way to make a difference for a new student. The primary goal of our program is to assist a new student transition into a new chapter of his or her life as a University of Manitoba student, but there are also several ways that mentors benefit from the program.

“Being able to make a new friend” – Camila Bentes Rodrigues Da Costa, returning mentor

Our focus on community has several dimensions. First, we match a new student with an upper years student within the same faculty (or a faculty that the mentee aspires to enter) with similar interests and a similar availability. Second, we run our program side by side with the Neechiwaken Indigenous Mentorship Program and the International Student Mentorship Program so that when we run social events, students from all three programs can come together and connect! Making new friends at university is a great way to reduce academic stress.

“As a mentor, one gains many skills that help you grow as a person while having fun. What you learn in the New Student Peer Mentorship Program can help with future jobs or volunteer positions.” – Joyce Almonte, new mentor

We provide mentors with training in communication strategies, time management, relationship building, accessibility awareness and connect them with resources available on campus to ensure they are fully prepared for their role. Throughout the year, we also provide optional training exclusive to participants in our programs, such as bystander training and study tips workshops.

“The people, events, and food makes this one program that should not be passed up!” – Kapilan Panchendrabose, returning mentor

It’s true! There are fun times to be had. Our first event this year takes place on September 14. We’ve booked Degrees Restaurant where participants will have a chance to meet and have dinner before we head out for some games. We have trivia, board games, video games, and a bunch of outdoor options. Throughout the rest of the term, you’ll also be invited to an intercultural potluck and a movie night.

“You can learn so much from your mentee; both of my past mentees were from the Philippines and they shared so much of their culture with me.” – Tori Miller, mentorship programs assistant

There is so much opportunity for our mentors to learn from the new student they are matched with. Our program caters to all new students; a mentee may be a new student coming from high school, a graduate student in Canada for the first time, or a parent coming to university with 20 years of work experience. We work very hard to match mentors with the perfect fit to ensure that they get just as much out of the experience as a new student would.

“You get recognition on your Co-Curricular Record (CCR).” – Kevin Oliver, Student Life coordinator

Upon completion of the program, students are recognized for their involvement by receiving a notation on their CCR. Your CCR will track all of your co-curricular experiences and can be a useful tool when building your resumée or cover letter.

Don’t miss out on your chance to be a mentor today!

Deadline to apply: Sunday, September 10, 2017

For further information and to sign up, please check us out online: http://umanitoba.ca/student/studentlife/mentorship/index.html