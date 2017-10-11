Top 5 Convocation tips

October 11, 2017 —

The big day is coming up – Convocation. Here are five tips to help you get the most out of your experience:

Plan to arrive early – graduands should arrive in the James Daly Fieldhouse in Max Bell Centre 1 ½ to 2 hours prior to the ceremony to ensure you have to time to fill out your procession card, put on your cap and gown and line up prior to the ceremony. Be sure to capture this moment – snap some photos with your friends and tag them #umanitoba2017 to share your pride with us and we’ll share them on our storify . Invite your friends and family to meet you after the ceremony for a reception in Max Bell. And don’t forget to tell them about the FREE PARKING in Q Lot or U Lot that day. Let your friends and family who can’t attend your ceremony know that they can still watch you cross the stage on our YouTube Live stream. Plan to buy a frame to showcase your degree or a photo of you at the ceremony in your cap and gown. Both are available for purchase in Max Bell.

Don’t forget to take a moment to think about all you’ve accomplished – how hard the journey has been, the deadlines and the late hours, the sacrifices you may have had to make, but also how sweet this victory is. You’ve worked hard, you’ve met your goal, now go out, make us proud and change the world.