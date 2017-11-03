Todd Duhamel Awarded Annual CSEP Young Investigator Award

November 2, 2017 —

After two years of planning, the 50th anniversary CSEP conference hosted here in Winnipeg went off without a hitch, with more than 400 attendees from across Canada.

On Wednesday, October 25th, at the CSEP Opening Ceremonies, Faculty of Kinesiology and Recreation Management Professor Dr Todd Duhamel was honoured with the CSEP Young Investigator Award.

The CSEP Young Investigator Award is presented annually to an outstanding CSEP member who received their PhD or MD degree within the past 10 years and has an excellent reputation throughout Canada with demonstrated evidence of a sustainable program of research funding beyond the first grant cycle, publications in peer-reviewed journals that establish the candidate as an independent scientist, and evidence of training of highly qualified personnel.

Congratulations to Todd on this well deserved honour and for a tremendously successful 50th anniversary conference, back in the city where the first gathering was held!