The Star: Manitoba finance minister set on public-sector wage curb despite union concerns

January 6, 2017 —

As the Toronto Star reports:

Manitoba’s union leaders have failed to convince Finance Minister Cameron Friesen to back off a planned law aimed at controlling public-sector wages….

David Camfield, associate professor of labour studies and sociology at the University of Manitoba, said Supreme Court rulings have shown that governments can sometimes change collective agreements and impose restrictions if they first make an effort to consult and work co-operatively. Friesen insisted he is committed to working with the unions.