The New FAQ

Teaching feminism to undergraduate students is inherently rewarding. Because it is grounded in everyday life, students are able to make connections between theoretical concepts and their own experiences. They find in feminism the language and framework to help them make sense of their lives. Friendships forged in the classroom spill out into activism that takes place on the streets, in student council meetings and online. The assignments these students produce are often inspiring: they are thoughtful, highly engaged, critical and witty. In 2008 Dr. Liz Millward and Dr. Shawna Ferris, in the women’s and gender studies program, decided that this work deserved a wider audience. They co-founded FAQ: The University of Manitoba Feminist and Queer Review which will publish its eighth issue this year.

FAQ is edited each year by a collective of women’s and gender studies students whom Liz and Shawna train and mentor, emphasizing how feminist collectives can facilitate collaborative learning, organization, and production. The non-hierarchical structure empowers each member and gives them a platform to share undergraduate voices. Students in undergraduate programs do not often have opportunities to go through a publication process that involves gathering submissions, editing, producing and event planning. FAQ provides this exciting opportunity for them and invites the students to showcase their innovative and inspiring work beyond the classroom. The collective works hands on with the authors and artists to produce this journal. Their vision is to enrich the University of Manitoba community by challenging traditional ideologies behind academia through feminist and queer discourse. FAQ embodies how undergraduates are working towards building a brighter future.

“I am so thankful that women’s and gender studies found me. Through this program and now being a part of FAQ, I have made amazing friendships and have had opportunities to learn from incredible professors, guest lecturers and peers. This program and FAQ has given me the tools to grow into a confident and successful student and activist,” explains Ashley Simms, fourth year women’s and gender studies student and FAQ Collective member.

The collective encourages submissions from undergraduate students in every faculty. This year the FAQ editorial collective is hosting an exciting event, FAQ with FAQ, on Wednesday, January 25, 2017 from 12-4pm in the Arts Lounge located on the second floor of Fletcher Argue. Students are encouraged to come and meet with collective members and ask questions. Previous publications and information will be provided as well as coffee and snacks.

This year’s collective is eager to produce another exciting and impassioned issue. To stay up-to-date with FAQ, be sure to like their Facebook page, University of Manitoba Feminist and Queer Review.

Submission deadline is March 3rd, 2017. Email submissions to submissionsfaq [at] gmail [dot] com