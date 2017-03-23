The Nature of Things: Foxes Create an Oasis For Other Creatures

March 23, 2017 —

CBC’s On the Nature of Things will highlight the work of U of M biologists James Roth. Tune in.

Arctic foxes are hardy creatures, not only do they manage to survive in one of the harshest landscapes on earth, they are also incredible eco-gardeners who create rich habitats around their den sites.

Biologist James Roth initially went to Wapusk National Park in the far north of Manitoba to study polar bears. Once there, he was surprised to discover that polar bears like many other creatures, are drawn from great distances to the rich vegetation that grows up around arctic fox dens.