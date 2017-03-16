The Manitoban: Active Living Centre To Offer Women, Trans, And Non-Binary Gym Hours

March 16, 2017 —

As The Manitoban reports:

The University of Manitoba Active Living Centre (ALC) is organizing special hours for women and non-binary gym users.

Advanced by Aly Raposo, women’s representative for the Arts Student Body Council and founder of the Women’s and Gender Studies Student Association, similar initiatives are already underway at other Canadian universities, including the University of Winnipeg.

Raposo said the ALC is currently organizing a trial hour for the initiative on Wednesdays that would open the centre’s circuit training room to women, non-binary, and trans gym goers. As soon as the hours are finalized, the initiative will be officially announced.

The U of W began the inclusive gym initiative pilot project in the fall, providing exclusive hours to women, non-binary students, and other marginalized student groups.

Raposo said she was inspired by the move and decided to propose a similar program for the U of M, though she admitted it is a tougher sell in the larger University of Manitoba environment.

“The motive behind the initiative was that there are people of minority groups and people that are needing equality,” she said.

“So we wanted to give them that equity that they needed.”