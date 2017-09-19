The Centre for Higher Education Research and Development (CHERD) – Developing Human Capital

September 19, 2017 —

For universities and colleges recruitment, development, and retention of our human resources are crucial to the growth and sustainability of our institutions. While we recognize that human capital is our most important resource we often overlook the importance of ongoing professional development for our administrators, faculty and staff, particularly as institutions are faced with change and complex challenges. Over the last decade higher education has seen reduced funding, new budget models, new technologies, the introduction of performance targets and metrics, and new student demographics. Professional development is mission critical for higher education institutions – and investment in professional development can differentiate and distinguish an institution as a learning organization for the future.

The Centre for Higher Education Research and Development (CHERD) has been providing professional development for university and college administrators and managers for over 30 years. Like institutions, we are changing too, with new current curriculum, technologies and delivery modes. This fall we have two fully online credentials targeted to the evolving higher education professional in Canada: one focusing on University and College Administration and one dedicated to Academic Advising. For information about these two credentials please visit http://extended.cc.umanitoba.ca/cherd-programs/certificate-university-college-administration/ and http://extended.cc.umanitoba.ca/cherd-programs/letter-accomplishment-academic-advising/.