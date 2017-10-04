UM Today UM Today University of Manitoba UM Today UM Today UM Today
UM Today
UM Today

Testing of steam boilers underway at Central Energy Plant

October 4, 2017 — 

Testing of the steam boilers is underway at the Central Energy Plant. This will generate significant noise, but is a controlled process and is not cause for concern. This will continue on Thursday and Friday October 5 and 6 2017.

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© University of Manitoba • Winnipeg, Manitoba • Canada • R3T 2N2

Emergency: 204-474-9341

Top