Teaching Café to highlight teaching innovation

April 30, 2017 —

The Centre for the Advancement of Teaching and Learning will celebrate teaching innovation at the University of Manitoba by hosting the first Teaching Café event. Five innovative U of M educators will share their teaching strategies and discuss, in a round table format, the lessons they have learned. This event is open to all faculty and instructors at the university. Lunch will be provided. Please register to facilitate catering. Teaching Café May 17 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Lunch at 12:30 p.m.

The event takes place in room 223 in the Centre’s new home at 65 Dafoe Road (Formerly the Music Building).

Overview of the day’s sessions

Co-Create Your Syllabus: Why design your own syllabus when you can get students to do all the work? Kidding, kidding. Syllabus co-design with upper-level students is not less work for you, but can be an excellent way to make use of the first day of class, to establish a collaborative learning environment, to learn from students’ experiences in other classes, and to try out new kinds of assignments. I would be glad to talk about my experiences with syllabus co-design and/or to discuss your questions, concerns, experiences and ideas. Facilitator: Jocelyn Thorpe (Faculty of Arts)

Team Based Learning in a Large Class: When implemented properly Team Based Learning (TBL) is a great way to make your large class feel like a small class, encourage your students to come to class prepared, engage your students as active participants during class time. We will cover the good, the bad, and the lessons I’ve learned by implementing TBL into large second-year psychology courses. Facilitator: Amy De Jaeger (CATL)

Gamification in the Classroom: Innovating in the class room through the use of serious play and gamification. Nathan will share his experiences using live simulations, board games and student designed games as pedagogical tools. He has used these activities in courses ranging from Entrepreneurship, Sustainable Development, and Managing Innovation; and he is interested to hear from others’ experiences with similar activities. Facilitator: Nathan Greidanus (Asper School of Business)

Engaging Classrooms in the Health Sciences: Clinical medicine subject matter lends itself well to using a case-based approach to delivering interactive lectures incorporating the use of polling technology (e.g. Top Hat). Real patient data and experiences can be used to illustrate key messages by presenting evolving scenarios and asking multiple choice questions during the course of the lecture. Audience polling results provide an opportunity to evaluate whether or not students are grasping the material and to adjust the focus of the teaching accordingly. Facilitator: Pierre Plourde (College of Medicine)

Popular Culture as a Way to Engage Students in the Sciences: Trying to connect with science students in a modern and engaging way but finding it hard to think of strategies to do so? Here’s an idea: punctuate your lessons with contexts students are already familiar with! From television, movies, music and literature to YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook, Richard will talk about (and show examples) of how he uses popular culture and media as the context from which to teach and learn science. Facilitator: Richard Hechter (Faculty of Education)

Teaching Thermodynamics with a Problem-Based Approach: This discussion will cover how I used a mixed lecture/tutorial, problem-based method of teaching, augmented by an e-based tutorial system in UM Learn, to teach the course: Introduction to Thermodynamics. Facilitator: Dr. Doug Ruth (Faculty of Engineering)