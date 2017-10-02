Teaching and Learning Symposium to highlight innovative projects

October 2, 2017 —

The second annual Teaching and Learning Symposium will showcase some of the innovative teaching and learning taking place at the U the M.

Hosted by the Office of the Vice-Provost (Academic Affairs) and the Centre for the Advancement of Teaching and Learning (The Centre), the symposium features projects supported by the Teaching and Learning Enhancement Fund (TLEF), now in its fifth year.

The TLEF supports teaching and learning projects across all disciplines. All full-time faculty members with professorial, instructor or academic librarian rank, as well as GFTs, are eligible to apply to the fund, which offers between $5,000 and $15,000 to approved projects that explore innovative pedagogical approaches (such as blended learning) and the impact on learning, the scholarship of teaching and learning, the integration of research and teaching in the classroom and more.

Diane Hiebert-Murphy, vice-provost (academic), notes that the fund is intended to encourage special projects that enhance teaching and enrich the learning experience of our students, aligning with the U of M’s Strategic Plan.

The annual competitions for this funding support important and exciting projects, she says — with the goal of inspiring minds through innovative, high quality teaching.

Librarian Jan Guise applied to the fund for a project last year that allowed her to research and explore technical tools for students, faculty and instructors. See the story on last year’s Teaching and Learning Symposium.

Guise says that the TLEF allows faculty to explore new areas and share what they’ve learned with peers. “In this way, resources such as TLEF encourage innovation and a culture of collaboration across the University,” she says.

Mark Torchia, executive director of The Centre, agrees. “The symposium is a showcase for the inventive TLEF projects funded — but also an opportunity to share ideas and be inspired by others’ teaching approaches.”

He encourages teaching faculty to attend.

“Join us to celebrate and build our outstanding teaching and learning environment at the U of M!” says Torchia.

Register now for the Teaching Learning Symposium.

