Take Our Kids to Work Day for faculty and staff

October 5, 2017 —

The University of Manitoba will host the annual Take our Kids to Work Day on Wednesday, November 1, 2017 at both the Fort Garry and Bannatyne campuses. The Canada-wide initiative is aimed at grade 9 students, allowing them spend a day at the workplace of their parent, relative, friend or volunteer host.

Last year, over 80 grade 9 students enjoyed the fun learning opportunities at both campuses. As student Jenna Solomon told us about last year’s event at the Bannatyne campus, “With this program, you get to look at microbiology, orthodontics and a bunch of different careers.”

Greg Juliano, associate vice-president (human resources) says, “The university welcomes the opportunity to interact with young students. Professionals from across campus will share a workday and their own unique career path. Students will gain an appreciation of the working world, make connections between their education and future career and have fun with their peers.”

The Fort Garry Campus event runs from 8:15 am to 4:15 pm. This year, students will have a choice of fun, interactive workshops from six different areas on campus: Asper School of Business, School of Art and the faculties of Arts, Science, Engineering and Agricultural and Food Sciences. Students will also be treated to a free pizza lunch and gym activities in the Active Living Centre.

The Rady Faculty of Health Sciences’ Bannatyne Campus event will run from 8:30 a.m. to 3:45 p.m., including lunch with parents/hosts. Students will enjoy a day of hands-on activities, performing various scientific and medical techniques. The program includes exposure to a variety of health sciences professions and scientific careers, highlighting the diversity of health sciences education in the Rady Faculty.

Because space is limited, faculty and staff are encouraged to register their child, relative or guest as soon as possible.

For more information about the event and to register online, visit the human resources website.