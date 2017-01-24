January 25, 2017 —

A new exhibit that reclaims some of Germany’s lost Jewish heritage has its Canadian premiere in Winnipeg on Jan. 28.

The exhibit, Synagogues in Germany: A Virtual Reconstruction, is a large and interactive German multimedia exhibition brought to Winnipeg by the University of Manitoba, the Freeman Family Foundation Holocaust Education Centre, and the German government. It will be installed at Winnipeg’s Mennonite Heritage Centre Gallery before travelling for dates in Vancouver and Toronto.

Work on the exhibition began following the 1994 firebombing of a Lübeck synagogue, the first racist attack on a Jewish house of worship in Germany since 1945. Now, after 20 years of architectural research at Darmstadt Technical University, scholars have created elaborate 3D digital reconstructions of more than 25 of the more than 1000 synagogues destroyed on Kristallnacht.

Along with associated placards, photographs, text panels, books, and three documentary films, these reconstructions speak to the nature and significance of cultural loss as an instrument of genocide. They also visually document the extraordinary architectural variety and historical importance of the buildings the Nazis destroyed, and in so doing contribute to commemorative work ongoing in the wake of the Holocaust by providing a source for reflection on what the historical destruction of Jewish culture means today.

Exhibit hours: From Jan. 29-Mar. 4, 2o17, open weekly on Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m; Tuesday, 9 a.m. – 9 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Admission: Free

Location: Mennonite Heritage Centre, 600 Shaftesbury Blvd.

Please note: Group visits can be arranged, as can guided tours, by emailing Synagogues [dot] Germany [at] umanitoba [dot] ca. A complete schedule of exhibition-related events, themed tours by experts, and general tours for the public, will be made available later in January 2017.

The exhibition and related programming have been made possible thanks to the generous assistance of the Federal Republic of Germany / the Institut für Auslandsbeziehungen (ifa), the German Consulate General-Toronto, the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council of Canada, the University of Manitoba, the Mennonite Heritage Centre Gallery, the Freeman Family Foundation Holocaust Education Centre, Kuehne + Nagel, and Hapag-Lloyd AG.