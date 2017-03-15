Supporting the dreams of others

March 15, 2017 —

She’s easily bored. That’s why Shedlmor Sevillo first waded into philanthropy years ago, supporting and volunteering for charities she had no direct connection to, like the Canadian Breast Cancer Foundation. She just wanted to get involved. But, as an immigrant from the Philippines, she gives back to her community for other reasons too.

“My decision to give is to show my appreciation and the fact that I’m grateful for what the community has given to my family. I always feel that need to give back to my community,” the program assistant in the Faculty of Social Work says.

Sevillo was unable to afford post-secondary education for herself, and now working in the Faculty of Social work – a faculty that speaks to her instincts of advocacy – she feels compelled to support its students. She gives to the Fellowship Fund for Social Work.

“I’ve always wanted to fight for the little people or represent those who feel they don’t have a voice,” Sevillo says. “And having worked in the Faculty of Social Work for almost five years now, I get to be exposed to the students coming in and I just continue to be inspired by them and how they exhibit the same spark of advocacy that I see in myself,” she says.

“Donating to the U of M is my way of supporting those who have a dream of contributing to society as a whole, of making a difference. I take pride in knowing I’m helping at least another person reach their goal.”

Sevillo has taken her place, front and centre. Join her. Click here to support students through the Front and Centre campaign. Read more about how you can make an impact here.

Questions? Please contact Sana [dot] Mahboob [at] umanitoba [dot] ca