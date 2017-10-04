Supporting Indigenous success, BMO Financial Group announces $1M gift

October 4, 2017 —

BMO Financial Group has partnered with the University of Manitoba to advance Indigenous education and empower the next generation of leaders by donating $1 million to support Indigenous Leaders of Tomorrow.

Over ten years, this generous gift will establish the BMO Financial Group Indigenous Scholarship, which will support the outstanding students recognized as Indigenous Leaders of Tomorrow by the U of M.

“We’re thrilled to partner with the U of M for this incredible scholarship that will support Indigenous students who are truly on course to be leaders of tomorrow,” says John MacAulay, Senior Vice President, Prairies & Central Canada Division, BMO Bank of Montreal. “The program will help ensure Indigenous scholars have the opportunity to apply their unique perspectives during undergraduate studies and beyond their degrees across their chosen fields.”

Indigenous Achievement and Outstanding Student Experience are pillars of the university’s Front and Centre fundraising campaign. By collaborating with Indigenous communities and stakeholders, the University of Manitoba is striving to be a welcoming place that translates into success for Indigenous students and their families.

“BMO Financial Group’s generous gift recognizes the positive impact that learning has on the health and prosperity of individuals, families, our community and province,” says Lynn Lavallée, Vice-Provost (Indigenous Engagement) at the U of M. “We thank them for taking their place by supporting our leaders of tomorrow. Advancing Indigenous education and empowering the next generation of leaders are central to the kind of future the University seeks to create, and we thank all our partners who are dedicated to help to advance these goals.”

The first recipients of this new financial support were Tyler Vinet, Heaven Bignell and Lacee Nakonechny, who received their awards in March 2016. 2017’s award recipients are Riley Chartrand, William McGregor and Sydney Puhach.

“I am trying to be a positive role model for other Métis youth from small rural communities across Manitoba, and being recognized with this award helps tremendously,” says Chartrand. “To receive this kind of support goes far beyond the financial boost it gives. To me it means that there are people that believe in me and my dream, and believed in me long before I even stepped foot on campus. And that is a huge honour. ”

As part of its strategic plan, the U of M is committed, with the help of partners like BMO Financial Group, to fostering the development of the next generation of Indigenous leaders through an inclusive and supportive learning environment that promotes Indigenous student success from admission to graduation and beyond.

For 200 years, BMO Financial Group has believed in community reinvestment and corporate and social responsibility in the communities it serves. In 2016, BMO contributed more than $57 million in community donations to charitable, not-for-profit and community based institutions and organizations that help build and sustain resilient, vital and healthy communities.