The Sept. 23, 2017 Walk the Talk event in Winnipeg.

Supporting a framework for Reconciliation through Let’s Walk the Talk event

September 27, 2017 — 

On Sept. 23 in Winnipeg, the Let’s Walk the Talk event started at 1 p.m. at Stephen Juba Park at the Aqueduct Monument and proceeded to a public gathering at the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation (NCTR) at the University of Manitoba, drawing more than 150 people.

People gathered in support of passing Bill C-262, which affirms the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP).

“The UN declaration is defined by the commission as being the framework for Reconciliation for all levels of society and sectors,” said Ry Moran, Director of NCTR. “We are really pleased to have hosted this group who are showing their support and allying with Indigenous people and causes. It is hopefully just the start of great events and things to come.”

Following engaging speakers and entertainment, it was almost completely dark outside, but the crowd did not thin out.

Instead, a large round dance formed with everyone holding hands in solidarity.

Check out photos from the event below.

UM Today Staff

