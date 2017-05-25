Support Staff Assessor and Alternate Support Staff Assessor announced

May 25, 2017 —

The Board of Governors has announced the results of the election for the Support Staff Assessor and Alternate Support Staff Assessor to the Board of Governors for a two-year term commencing on June 1, 2017 and ending on May 31, 2019.

Support Staff Assessor to the Board of Governors

SANDRA WOLOSCHUK, Learning and Organizational Development

Alternate Support Staff Assessor to the Board of Governors

CHRIS McCANN, Information Services and Technology

The Assessor will attend meetings of the Board and its Executive Committee, with the exception of matters related to bargaining. The Assessor has the same rights and obligations as a member of the Board and Executive Committee, except that an Assessor may not make or amend motions, or vote.

The Alternate Assessor will attend Board of Governors’ meetings when the Assessor is not available.

University secretary Jeff Leclerc says, “I wish to thank all of the candidates for allowing their names to stand, and all of you who took the time to vote.”