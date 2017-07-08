UM Today UM Today University of Manitoba UM Today UM Today UM Today
UM Today
UM Today
News from
Faculty of Agricultural and Food Sciences
UM Today Network

Summer fun for the whole family

June 29, 2017 — 

Want to make your own ice cream? Or catch some insects ? See a dairy cow up close?

The Bruce D. Campbell Farm and Food Discovery Centre will be hosting a variety of family friendly summer programming. 2017 Summer events are held on select Saturdays from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm on a drop in basis.

Saturday, July 8 – Ice Cream Party – Come join us at the Discovery Centre and make some homemade ice cream. A cold treat to enjoy on a hot summer’s day!

Saturday, July 15 – Insect Investigation – Learn about the bugs that are all around us and then wander outside to catch insects buzzing around the Discovery Centre

Saturday, July 22 – Dairy Day – Explore the dairy barn and learn about how we get milk to make cheese and yogurt. Finish by helping make some fresh ice cream.

Saturday, July 29 – Canola Crush – Tour the Discovery Centre and learn how to crush canola seeds to make canola oil

Saturday, August 12 – Ice Cream Party – Come join us at the Discovery Centre and make some homemade ice cream. A cold treat to enjoy on a hot summer’s day!

Saturday, August 19 – Pizza Party – Mix, knead and roll out your own pizza crust before topping it with some delicious, local ingredients.

Cost: $5.00 per person over 5 years old

For more information, please contact our Discovery Centre Coordinator at (204) 883-2524 or ffdc [at] umanitoba [dot] ca.

Crystal Jorgenson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© University of Manitoba • Winnipeg, Manitoba • Canada • R3T 2N2

Emergency: 204-474-9341

Top