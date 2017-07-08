Summer fun for the whole family

June 29, 2017 —

Want to make your own ice cream? Or catch some insects ? See a dairy cow up close?

The Bruce D. Campbell Farm and Food Discovery Centre will be hosting a variety of family friendly summer programming. 2017 Summer events are held on select Saturdays from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm on a drop in basis.

Saturday, July 8 – Ice Cream Party – Come join us at the Discovery Centre and make some homemade ice cream. A cold treat to enjoy on a hot summer’s day!

Saturday, July 15 – Insect Investigation – Learn about the bugs that are all around us and then wander outside to catch insects buzzing around the Discovery Centre

Saturday, July 22 – Dairy Day – Explore the dairy barn and learn about how we get milk to make cheese and yogurt. Finish by helping make some fresh ice cream.

Saturday, July 29 – Canola Crush – Tour the Discovery Centre and learn how to crush canola seeds to make canola oil

Saturday, August 12 – Ice Cream Party – Come join us at the Discovery Centre and make some homemade ice cream. A cold treat to enjoy on a hot summer’s day!

Saturday, August 19 – Pizza Party – Mix, knead and roll out your own pizza crust before topping it with some delicious, local ingredients.

Cost: $5.00 per person over 5 years old

For more information, please contact our Discovery Centre Coordinator at (204) 883-2524 or ffdc [at] umanitoba [dot] ca.