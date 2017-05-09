Student summer memberships for only $58

May 9, 2017 —

With exams over, a new term at the U of M is upon us. For students continuing on with academic courses during the spring and summer, you can continue to use the Active Living Centre and Joe Doupe Recreation Centre as part of your tuition fees. For students not enrolled in classes, you can continue on with your student membership for only $58 plus taxes.

That’s less than $15 a month!

To activate your membership, bring your student ID to the customer service desk in the Active Living Centre or Joe Doupe Recreation Centre.