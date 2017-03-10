Student role models awarded with the Derek & Polly Riley Bursary

March 10, 2017 —

Bachelor of Social Work students currently studying with the Inner City Social Work Program (ICSWP) at the William Norrie Centre were awarded the Derek & Polly Riley Bursary.

Jennifer Aarhus, student awards specialist, and Anna-Maria Pozzi, finance administrative assistant, The Winnipeg Foundation, presented twenty students with the bursary during a reception held on February 8, 2017.

The bursary provides members of society, including Aboriginal people, new immigrants, or those from less advantaged socio-economic backgrounds, with an equal opportunity to participate and enjoy the benefits of higher education.

“The bursary is intended to promote students as contributors to the vitality of the [inner-city] neighbourhood as well as role models within their community,” says Roanna Hepburn, bursary coordinator and administrative assistant, Inner City Social Work Program.

While students pursue their studies with the ICSWP, the bursary assists with housing costs and living supports. “The sum of money the students receive from the bursary makes it much easier to manage higher housing costs during the winter,” adds Hepburn.

Bursaries are awarded based on financial need and the geographic proximity of the student’s residence to the William Norrie Centre located on Selkirk Avenue. Bursary selection committee is comprised of faculty and staff members of the ICSWP.

Congratulations to: Jenilyn Bacay, Marie Christian, Kara Fraser, Amanda Gautier, Megan Hotomani, Vanessa Johnston, Falin Jonstone, Dawit Kahasay, Brittany Kennedy, Andreanna Kittner, Julia Mann, Alice Ndanyuzwe, Fadumo Nur, Sharon Olson, Christine Rossman, Lillian Smith, Stephanie Warren, Tyler West, Sara Williams, and Tek Yohans.