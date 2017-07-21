Stu Clark Centre for Entrepreneurship welcomes new director

July 21, 2017 —

The Asper School of Business announced today that it has appointed La Royce Batchelor as Director of the Stu Clark Centre for Entrepreneurship.

Batchelor’s primary responsibilities will be to develop and manage a suite of programs within the Centre, and strengthen connections between Centre, the Asper School’s academic entrepreneurship program, and community partners and stakeholders. She will serve as a mentor to young entrepreneurs at the University of Manitoba seeking to launch startups and compete in global business venture competitions.

She steps into the role on August 1, 2017.

“La Royce Batchelor’s diverse experience in entrepreneurship, innovation and teaching make her an ideal fit for the Stu Clark Centre for Entrepreneurship and the Asper community,” says Gady Jacoby, acting dean of the Asper School of Business.

A self-described “lifetime serial entrepreneur,” Batchelor launched her first startup at age 15. She has coached more than 75 student ventures, and dozens of public ventures, from concept to launch – most from a zero funds startup approach. As an instructor at the University of North Dakota, she created and taught courses in digital entrepreneurship and entrepreneurial communication. Her academic research focuses on pedagogy and intellectual property. Her research garnered her an invitation to teach at the University of Shanghai Science and Technology where she taught Innovation Management.

Over the course of 25 years of teaching, she is driven by a simple philosophy: “Teach the student, not the course.”

Batchelor holds a BA in Speech and Rhetoric, an MA in Political and Cultural Communication, and a PhD in Communication: Critical Discourse and Policy from the University of North Dakota. She has served in the National Communication Association’s Experiential Learning Division, most recently as Executive Secretary.

Batchelor is also a medal- and award-winning Sensei who holds the rank of Sandan in Shotokan Karate.

About the Stu Clark Centre for Entrepreneurship

Launched in 2008, the Stu Clark Centre for Entrepreneurship helps young entrepreneurs from all University of Manitoba faculties turn big ideas into successful business ventures. The gateway to Winnipeg’s growing entrepreneurship scene, the Centre helps students gain access to mentorship opportunities with business leaders and innovators, digital fabrication, prototyping support. potential funders, supporters, and community resources. The Centre also hosts student competitions and advanced courses in new venture analysis.