Stu Clark Centre for Entrepreneurship names first Frostbite Fellow

October 25, 2017 —

Christos Vasilarakis [BComm(Hons)/14] has been named the inaugural Frostbite Fellow by the Stu Clark Centre for Entrepreneurship at the University of Manitoba’s Asper School of Business.

The position offers a recent graduate who has experience in entrepreneurship and is currently working on their own start up with the opportunity to mentor students pursuing their own ideas for a venture. Frostbite Fellows also pursue student engagement across campus.

Christos discovered his passion for entrepreneurship while attending the Asper School of Business. During his time as a student, he owned and operated a College Pro franchise, served as the President of the Collegiate Entrepreneurs’ Organization of Manitoba, and launched the digital application, Qwotes App.

Like many aspiring student entrepreneurs, Christos met the crossroad between pursuing a passion and entering the workforce. He wanted to apply his skillset in finance, help others, and truly be an entrepreneur, all while meeting the financial requirements of the real world. This sparked the creation of Vasila Consulting, an advisory firm dedicated to aiding business owners in debt capital raising and technical founder coaching.

Three years later, Christos is the proud owner of Vasila Corp., the parent company of multiple entities, including Vasila Consulting (advisory), Vasila Estates (real estate investing and management), and most recently, VasilaDocs (capital raising documentation).

He credits a large portion of his success to his experiences at Asper, which included access to resources such as the Stu Clark Centre for Entrepreneurship, CEO Manitoba, North Forge Technology Exchange, as well as people such as Stuart Henrickson and the professors and students he learned from over the years.

As Frostbite Fellow, Christos is excited to give back to the university and help students overcome some of the barriers he faced when he was a freshman entrepreneur.

“Christos’ network and experience add tremendous value to the mentorship he offers to students considering the feasibility of a new business idea,” says La Royce Batchelor, I.H Asper Executive Director of the Stu Clark Centre. “Asking solid questions and using his extensive network, Christos will guide student start-ups to increase the stability and feasibility of ideas, thereby increasing the likelihood of launch.”

For support in idea vetting, feasibility studies, financial modeling, capital raising, capital structuring, market research, cash flow projections, or to bounce around ideas with another entrepreneur, book a meeting with Christos through the Stu Clark Centre for Entrepreneurship by calling 204-474-8443.